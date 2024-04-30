Weather Alert: Strong thunderstorms, wind possible in Rochester region

The potential of strong thunderstorms in parts of the Rochester region on Tuesday afternoon sparked a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Scattered thunderstorms bringing localized heavy rain and wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected to develop in Livingston, Ontario and Wayne counties, including the cities of Canandaigua, Geneseo and Newark. The thunderstorm risk will end this evening.

The same counties, along with Wyoming County, are under a hazardous weather outlook for the same period of time due to locally heavy rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms will pass from west to east today, exiting the region tonight. Dry weather with clearing skies will follow Wednesday for the start of May! pic.twitter.com/HQG1iYUpbO — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) April 30, 2024

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY weather: Strong thunderstorms, wind possible in region