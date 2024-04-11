Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, high winds and flooding possible today

There's a risk of severe thunderstorms and even a tornado on Thursday with heavy rain expected.

There's a risk of severe thunderstorms and even isolated tornadoes in northern Ohio on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says any development of potentially severe storms that might also bring damaging wind gusts will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The biggest risk for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes is along and east of Interstate 71.

These storms will also bring "torrential rainfall" to the region with as many as 2 inches of rain possible in Greater Akron.

There is a risk of flooding along rivers and streams and flood-prone areas.

Additional rain and storms are expected on Friday raising the risk for additional flooding.

It will also be windy on Friday with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour possible.

Things are expected to dry out a bit on Saturday with sunny skies expected before showers return on Sunday.

What's the forecast?

Thursday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 68. Southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

