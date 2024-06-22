Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Rochester region
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northeastern Ontario County, Wyoming, Livingston, Seneca, Yates and Allegany counties until 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
What to expect
60 mph wind gusts
Penny-size hail
Impact
Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees
Locations impacted
Geneva
Canandaigua
Clifton Springs
Phelps
Rushville
Gorham
Manchester
Shortsville
Port Gibson
Seneca Castle
Geneseo
Dansville
Letchworth State Park
Perry
Mount Morris
Portageville
Groveland
Nunda
Castile
Silver Springs
Precautionary/Preparedness Actions
Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection. If on or near Canandaigua Lake, move indoors or inside a vehicle, according to the Weather Service.
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for region