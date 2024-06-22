Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Rochester region

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northeastern Ontario County, Wyoming, Livingston, Seneca, Yates and Allegany counties until 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

What to expect

60 mph wind gusts

Penny-size hail

Impact

Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees

Locations impacted

Geneva

Canandaigua

Clifton Springs

Phelps

Rushville

Gorham

Manchester

Shortsville

Port Gibson

Seneca Castle

Geneseo

Dansville

Letchworth State Park

Perry

Mount Morris

Portageville

Groveland

Nunda

Castile

Silver Springs

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection. If on or near Canandaigua Lake, move indoors or inside a vehicle, according to the Weather Service.

