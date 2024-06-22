Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Rochester region

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northeastern Ontario County, Wyoming, Livingston, Seneca, Yates and Allegany counties until 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

What to expect

  • 60 mph wind gusts

  • Penny-size hail

Impact

  • Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees

Locations impacted

  • Geneva

  • Canandaigua

  • Clifton Springs

  • Phelps

  • Rushville

  • Gorham

  • Manchester

  • Shortsville

  • Port Gibson

  • Seneca Castle

  • Geneseo

  • Dansville

  • Letchworth State Park

  • Perry

  • Mount Morris

  • Portageville

  • Groveland

  • Nunda

  • Castile

  • Silver Springs

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection. If on or near Canandaigua Lake, move indoors or inside a vehicle, according to the Weather Service.

