Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of northern Worcester County

We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to severe thunderstorms in our area.

This alert is in effect for Worcester County until 6:15 p.m.

60-mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are possible.

SEVERE STORM WARNING: Wind gusts up to 60 MPH and quarter-sized hail is possible across portions of Worcester County.



Very possible this warning will be extended farther southeast into the county as well. #MAwx pic.twitter.com/6PUBTDpZ9z — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) June 19, 2024

Communities impacted by the alert include Orange, Athol, Winchendon, Templeton, Northfield, Erving, Phillipston, Royalston, New Salem, Wendell, and Warwick.

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY



