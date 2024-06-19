Weather Alert: One more day of serious heat

We should bid adieu to the heat in its current form by tomorrow evening. Tomorrow should be the peak of it. Having said that, we are still slated to be above average. It will still be hot, but not as hot as most of this week. We will add severe rain chances to the forecast starting Thursday.

The first day of Summer starts tomorrow. Though there is the argument that Summer started a long time ago. As I mentioned, there is also the threat of severe weather as we are under a slight risk for gnarly thunderstorms Thursday and into Friday. The slight risk is a two out of three if you were to rank it on a severity scale. The rain will cool us off at least a little bit moving forward. After that we will still stay in the 90s, but the heat index reading will not be as high.

One thing that I have mentioned is the ridge of high pressure that has been keeping us warm is also responsible for pulling an area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean onshore that would have normally been pushed out to sea. That is why the National Hurricane Center is looking at it for further development and could be a rainmaker for the southeast coast. The other big story is that Alberto was named in the Gulf of Mexico today and it is the first named storm of the 2024 season. There are tropical storm warnings along the Texas coast.

