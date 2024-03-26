Weather alert: Northern Ohio under a 'slight' risk for severe storms with rain expected

Northern Ohio is under a 'slight' risk for severe storms on Tuesday.

It will be a wet and possibly stormy Tuesday across northern Ohio.

The National Weather Service says the region is under a "slight" risk for severe storms late Tuesday afternoon.

Western Ohio is under a "marginal" risk of severe weather.

Rain in the morning and the chance of showers and thunder in the early afternoon, the weather service says, has the potential to take away the energy from showers and storms that are expected to develop later on Tuesday.

It will be windy on Tuesday with gusts in the 30s in Akron and Canton.

Nearly an inch of rain could fall.

Highs will be in the 50s all week including Easter, which looks to be partly sunny.

What's the forecast?

Tuesday: Showers. High near 55. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers, mainly between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Windy, rainy in Northern Ohio with 'slight' risk for severe storms