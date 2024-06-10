Weather alert: Heavy rain, possible flooding heading to Miami area. What forecast says

South Florida is facing a wet week, with heavy rain and the potential for flooding.

Starting Tuesday, expect widespread showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s tough to pinpoint exactly how much rain each area will get, but the general expectation is for substantial rainfall through Thursday,” National Weather Service Miami meteorologist Luke Culver said Monday.







“The key is to stay weather-aware,” Culvert said. “Make sure you have a way to receive warnings so that if you find yourself in a flash flood warning, you can quickly move to higher ground or avoid flooded areas.”

The good news?

The rainy weather will bring us some relief from the extreme heat. High temperatures this week are expected to cool down to the mid- to upper-80s, compared to the 90s over the past few weeks, when it sometimes felt more than 100 degrees with the humidity.

Father’s Day forecast

Looking ahead to the weekend and Father’s Day on Sunday, the wet pattern might begin to ease.

“By Sunday, there’s a potential for less rain, although some showers and thunderstorms are still likely,” Culvert said. “It doesn’t look as wet as the rest of the week.”

This week’s forecast

National Weather Service Miami report for Monday, June 10, 2024. Courtesy National Weather Service







Monday: High 90, Low 80, 70% rain chance during the day, 60% at night. Continued chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Tuesday: High 87, Low 78, 90% rain chance during the day, 80% at night. Continued showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Wednesday: High 86, Low 78, 80% rain chance. Showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and night, mostly cloudy.

Thursday: High 85, Low 77, 80% rain chance. Showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and night, mostly cloudy.

Friday: High 85, Low 78, 90% rain chance. Showers and thunderstorms with potential heavy rainfall throughout the day and night.

Saturday: High 86, Low 79, 70% rain chance during the day, 60% at night. Showers and thunderstorms likely, cloudy.

Sunday: High 88, Low 79, 70% rain chance. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mostly cloudy.