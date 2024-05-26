Weather Alert Day: Tracking strong storms later Sunday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Late PM t-storms, high 85

Tonight: Strong storms continue, low 67

Monday Scattered t-storms, high 77 (59)

Tuesday: Spotty showers, high 74 (55)

Wednesday: Showers & cooler, high 70 (49)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 73 (51)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday will start off calm and partly cloudy. As the day goes on could will build up. Temperatures will make their wat to the mid 80s. Winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. Changes will come by the late afternoon hours. Central Ohio will be under a slight risk for severe weather, with areas to the south and west of the city under an enhanced risk.

There will be a two primary rounds of storms. The first will move through by the late afternoon. The second will arrive late Sunday night into early Memorial Day Monday.

The biggest threat from these storms will be for strong damaging winds. Large hail and isolated flooding also have decedent chances for occurring. An isolated tornado risk is there, but it is very small, even in central Ohio’s counties under that enhanced risk.

Once the severe risk passes, general showers and thunderstorms will last through the morning hours of Memorial Day Monday. Highs Monday will only be in the upper 70s. There will be a few more chances for scattered showers for the first half of the upcoming week, then plenty of sunshine returns by Thursday. That sun will last through the first day of June.

