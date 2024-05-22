Weather Alert Day: Timing out arrival of strong storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered t-storms, high 82

Tonight: Rain continues, low 59

Thursday: Showers & cooler, high 79 (60)

Friday: Chance of t-storms, high 81 (64)

Saturday: Spotty storms, high 82 (64)

Sunday: Few pop-ups, high 79 (60)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

By Wednesday a system will move through bringing showers and thunderstorms. Starting mid afternoon a few rounds of strong storms will kick off with some potentially becoming severe. There is a slight risk for severe weather (level 2/5) with strong winds being the primary risk.

Around evening commute the best chance for isolated stronger storms will well east of I-71. Better chances for city to see isolated strong storms will be between the hours of 9-11pm. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Overnight there will be more chances for scattered showers. A few rumbles of thunders will accompany them. Lows will be much cooler than they have been for some time. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s. Winds will still be breezy at times.

As the storms move through and the cold front passes, cooler temperatures on the back end will not last for long. A rebound back to the 80s will return by the week’s end. Throughout Memorial Day weekend there will be several rounds of spotty showers and thunderstorms. Next week brings a return to normal temperatures for this time of year.

