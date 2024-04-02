Weather Alert Day: Central Florida could see damaging storms Wednesday

Channel 9 meteorologists have issued a “Weather Alert Day” for Wednesday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

▶ DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

The warning is due to a storm system that is making its way to the state and could bring strong to severe storms to our area.

A line of storms will move in from west to east, starting late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

Watch: Severe storms cause ground stop at Orlando International Airport, leading to delays & cancellations

Some of the storms could contain damaging winds, small hail, and there is an isolated risk of a tornado.

Behind the front, we will have a much nicer forecast with cooler temperatures and sunny skies.

See: Tornadoes, storms cause destruction in Florida Panhandle

Be sure to monitor Channel 9 as we continue to update the timing and impact of Wednesday’s storms.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: