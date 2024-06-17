Weather alert: Dangerous heat wave engulfs Akron with heat advisory, air quality alert issued

The heat is on.

And it's not going away anytime soon.

The National Weather Service says all of northern Ohio − including Greater Akron and Canton − are under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Friday.

With highs in the 90s daily, the weather service warns, the heat index − what the temperature feels like − will be between 100 and 104 degrees.

There is also an air quality alert in effect for all of northern Ohio as soaring temperatures are creating dangerous pollution conditions.

Is the AC on?: What's the best temperature to set your air conditioner thermostat? Here are some tips

The warmest day of the week is projected to be on Thursday as highs in the upper 90s are expected.

The weather service suggests residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

"Take extra precautions when outside," the weather service says. "Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

Things are expected to cool down − somewhat − with a high in the upper 80s forecast for Sunday.

Heat exhaustion symptoms: Here are some heat-related illnesses that you should look out for

Akron 7-day forecast

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Splash pads in Akron: Where can I swim in Summit County public pools, splash pads?

Juneteenth: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Check Akron weather hourly

Need to know weather conditions by the hour? Make sure to check out our weather page here.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron under heat advisory, air quality alert due to high temperatures