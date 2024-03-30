Will the weather affect how much of the solar eclipse New Mexicans can see?

Some cloud cover may obscure the view during the April solar eclipse.

While New Mexico doesn't lie in the path of totality, the partial eclipse will be visible to New Mexicans who gaze up at the right time.

The National Weather Service's forecast for Monday though the chance for windy conditions that afternoon.

Accuweather forecast for Las Cruces for April 8, 2024.

"Widespread high winds are possible west of the Pecos River, with advisory conditions across the remainder of the region," a weather advisory from NWS read.

It predicted winds would die down by Monday afternoon.

In Las Cruces wind gusts reaching 28 miles per hour are likely with 0% probability of precipitation.

Above-normal temperatures continue through Sunday! By Sunday, under mostly cloudy skies and very windy conditions, highs will range from the 60s in the Guadalupe Mountains to 102 along the Rio Grande. #txwx #nmwx pic.twitter.com/iwZ2FXAvJD — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) March 29, 2024

Solar eclipse 2024

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from Texas to Maine. During this event, a partial solar eclipse will be visible throughout the contiguous U.S., as well as in Puerto Rico and parts of Alaska and Hawaii.

