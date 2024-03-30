Will weather affect how much of the eclipse can be seen in Ruidoso? Here's the forecast

Some cloud cover may obscure the view during the April solar eclipse.

While New Mexico doesn't lie in the path of totality, the partial eclipse will be visible to New Mexicans who gaze up at the right time.

More: What time is the April 8 solar eclipse in Ruidoso? Find out here with your ZIP code

The National Weather Service's forecast for Monday though the chance for windy conditions that afternoon.

Accuweather forecast for Las Cruces for April 8, 2024.

"Widespread high winds are possible west of the Pecos River, with advisory conditions across the remainder of the region," a weather advisory from NWS read.

It predicted winds would die down by Monday afternoon.

In Ruidoso wind gusts reaching 28 miles per hour are likely with 0% probability of precipitation.

Solar eclipse 2024

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from Texas to Maine. During this event, a partial solar eclipse will be visible throughout the contiguous U.S., as well as in Puerto Rico and parts of Alaska and Hawaii.

More: Watch the solar eclipse in Ruidoso - or find great views in Texas

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Here's a look at the weather during the April 8 solar eclipse