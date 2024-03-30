Will weather affect how much of the eclipse will be seen in Alamogordo? Here's the forecast

Some cloud cover may obscure the view during the April solar eclipse.

While New Mexico doesn't lie in the path of totality, the partial eclipse will be visible to New Mexicans who gaze up at the right time.

The National Weather Service's forecast for Monday though the chance for windy conditions that afternoon and mostly sunny skies.

It predicted winds would die down by Monday afternoon.

In Alamogordo wind gusts reaching 21 miles per hour are likely with 0% probability of precipitation.

Accuweather forecast for Las Cruces for April 8, 2024.

Solar eclipse 2024

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from Texas to Maine. During this event, a partial solar eclipse will be visible throughout the contiguous U.S., as well as in Puerto Rico and parts of Alaska and Hawaii.

