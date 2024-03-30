Will weather affect how much of the eclipse can be seen in Carlsbad? Here's the forecast

Some cloud cover may obscure the view during the April solar eclipse.

While New Mexico doesn't lie in the path of totality, the partial eclipse will be visible to New Mexicans who gaze up at the right time.

More: What time is the April 8 total solar eclipse in Carlsbad? Find out here with your ZIP code

Accuweather forecast for Las Cruces for April 8, 2024.

The National Weather Service's forecast for Monday though the chance for windy conditions that afternoon.

"Widespread high winds are possible west of the Pecos River, with advisory conditions across the remainder of the region," a weather advisory from NWS read.

It predicted winds would die down by Monday afternoon.

In Carlsbad wind gusts reaching 24 miles per hour are likely with 0% probability of precipitation. Cloud cover was predicated at 11%.

Above-normal temperatures continue through Sunday! By Sunday, under mostly cloudy skies and very windy conditions, highs will range from the 60s in the Guadalupe Mountains to 102 along the Rio Grande. #txwx #nmwx pic.twitter.com/iwZ2FXAvJD — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) March 29, 2024

Solar eclipse 2024

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from Texas to Maine. During this event, a partial solar eclipse will be visible throughout the contiguous U.S., as well as in Puerto Rico and parts of Alaska and Hawaii.

More: Watch the solar eclipse in Carlsbad - or travel to Texas for the best views

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Here's a look at the weather in Carlsbad during the April 8 solar eclipse