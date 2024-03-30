Will the weather affect how much of the eclipse can be seen in Farmington?

Some cloud cover may obscure the view during the April solar eclipse.

A 45% cloud cover was predicted for the region.

While New Mexico doesn't lie in the path of totality, the partial eclipse will be visible to New Mexicans who gaze up at the right time.

The National Weather Service's forecast for Monday show a chance for windy conditions that afternoon.

Accuweather forecast for Las Cruces for April 8, 2024.

It predicted winds would die down by Monday afternoon.

In Farmington wind gusts reaching 22 miles per hour are likely with 6% probability of precipitation.

Above-normal temperatures continue through Sunday! By Sunday, under mostly cloudy skies and very windy conditions, highs will range from the 60s in the Guadalupe Mountains to 102 along the Rio Grande. #txwx #nmwx pic.twitter.com/iwZ2FXAvJD — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) March 29, 2024

Solar eclipse 2024

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from Texas to Maine. During this event, a partial solar eclipse will be visible throughout the contiguous U.S., as well as in Puerto Rico and parts of Alaska and Hawaii.

