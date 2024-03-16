'A weasel on steroids'": The fisher is back in Ohio

Mar. 16—Ashtabula County residents have had increasing interactions with a mammal that authorities believe hadn't been in Ohio in more than 175 years.

The sightings began 5-10 years ago and have become more recent, according to residents of Monroe, Pierpont and other rural townships.

"We've been getting reports for the better part of a decade, said Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Officer Jason Warren, who formerly served as Ashtabula County Game Warden.

He said there have been confirmed sightings as far west as Geauga County.

Pierpont Fire Chief Pete Hall had a bit of a surprise when a unique looking weasel-like creature was seen several years ago while he was turkey scouting. "The only one I saw in real life," he said.

"Prior to that I didn't have a clue (what a fisher was)," Hall said. He said his first thought was "That was a big weasel," he said.

Hall said he has a picture captured by a trail camera.

Warren said he has only seen one fisher several years ago in Dorset Township. He said he saw it running along the bank of a creek.

A fisher, a larger version of a weasel, that was found dead in a tree farm driveway in Pierpont in February 2023, was recently proven to have been pregnant at the time of its death, said Paul Mechling, who found the animal.

Mechling, is a member of the Ohio Wildlife Council that makes all that reviews and votes on all Ohio Department of Wildlife rules and regulations. He called Warren, who was the game warden at the time and the animal was sent to an ODNR biologist for investigation.

"They [the fishers] have been [back] here for years," Mechling said.

He described fishers as 3-4 feet long with a big tail. He said they are good hunters.

"They love to eat squirrels and chipmunks," he said. Mechling said the fishers have always been active in northern New England.

The fishers were introduced to Warren County parks in Pennsylvania during the 1980s and 1990s and have made their way west to Ohio. He said they were brought in to cut down the population of porcupines in the Pennsylvania parks.

The animals will climb trees to capture squirrels and will even climb on roofs to kill turkeys.

"They are a weasel on steroids," Mechling said.

The animals disappeared from Ohio when much of the land was cleared for small farms during the 1800s. Mechling said Ohio has more forests today then in much of the 20th century.

Fishers are protected in Ohio so they can't be trapped or shot.

Tina Pope, a resident of Jefferson Township, believes she may have seen a fisher on Feb. 6 when it appeared from nowhere and ran onto ice on her pond, where geese were hanging out.

Pope said the animal ran awkwardly but threw a scare into the geese.

"He ran like a ferret. ... I had never seen anything like that," she said.

Pope heard about the fisher earlier this week and thinks it may be the animal she saw.

Mechling looked at a photo Pope took and said it might be a fisher or an otter.

Residents will can probably expect to have more interactions with fishers, which appear to be around for the long haul.