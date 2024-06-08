Wearing orange, community rallies against gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Between the Oxford High School and Michigan State University shootings over the last few years, our community has been affected in many ways by gun violence.

So far in 2024, there have been many gun-related incidents around the greater Lansing area.

Volunteers came together on Saturday–all decked out in orange–to show their support for bringing an end to gun violence. The event was part of Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend.

“It originated in honor of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed at 15 on a playground in Chicago,” said Linda Danders, the local lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense.

Danders said Pendleton’s friends wanted to honor her, and they chose the hunter-safety shade of orange. Orange is also the most prominent color for gun violence prevention awareness.

Decked out in orange, community members rally for an end to gun violence. (WLNS)

Decked out in orange, community members rally for an end to gun violence. (WLNS)

Decked out in orange, community members rally for an end to gun violence. (WLNS)

Decked out in orange, community members rally for an end to gun violence. (WLNS)

“It’s about honoring and remembering victims,” Danders went on to say. “It’s about supporting survivors, and it’s about celebrating those activists and volunteers and groups in the community that are fighting every day against gun violence.”

Speakers included elected officials, gun violence victims, students, and friends and family of victims.

The event also highlighted groups like Mikey 23, a foundation that honors Michael McKissic II, who was killed at age 23.

Mikey 23 aims to improved the lives of youth by teaching the skills needed for lifelong careers.

“There’s no question in my mind that these things make a huge difference in the gun violence prevention movement, especially in Lansing, when most of the gun violence is young people and retaliatory,” Danders said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.