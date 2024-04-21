Weapons, narcotic residue found near kids in Porterville, 3 arrested

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested after weapons and narcotic residue were found in reach of children in Porterville Friday evening, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say around 9:53 p.m. they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of West Henderson Avenue for a traffic violation.

Officers report a passenger of the vehicle, later identified as 26-year-old Cyress Cruz, immediately fled on foot and a pursuit ensued. As he was fleeing he discarded a loaded P80 personalized manufactured firearm and was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators say the driver, 27-year-old Daniel Ayon-Astorga of Terra Bella, front passenger, 32-year-old Julian Garcia of Porterville, and two small children seated in the back seat all remained on scene.

Detectives report a search of the vehicle revealed a fixed-bladed knife with brass knuckles attached to the handle in the center console and narcotic residue accessible and within reach of both children.

Police say Cruz and Ayon-Astorga both had an active warrant for their arrest. Additionally, Cruz and Garcia were identified as active criminal street gang members.

As a result, detectives say Ayon-Astorga and Garcia were booked under suspicion of being in possession of brass knuckles and child endangerment. Cruz was booked under suspicion for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm in public, destruction of evidence, child endangerment, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case, or any additional street gang activity, is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through their social media pages.

