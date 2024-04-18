Weapons, gas tanks found inside car near FDOT building
Multiple guns and gas tanks were found inside a car after a man who threatening to drive into the Florida Department of Transportation's office building in Tampa took his own life.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
It streams music, takes calls and more — and it's become a road trip must-have.
Looking for a new portable air compressor to add to your garage this year? This one from DeWalt is a popular choice and it's on sale for 20% off right now.
While Clark continues to bring unprecedented attention to women's basketball, she's far from a lock to make the Olympic team as it's a rarity for WNBA rookies to do so.
Say goodbye to car chaos. This handy pouch system gives you space to keep everything in order.
Swift's new album is almost here. Swifties are doing major detective work.
Caleb Williams will walk into an ideal situation. Seriously. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's potential No. 1 wideout could flash plenty of upside. And why not all-world tight end Brock Bowers?
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.
The Champions League semifinals are set.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
The News/Media Alliance asked US federal agencies to investigate Google’s removal of links to California news media outlets. Google’s tactic is in response to the proposed California Journalism Preservation Act, which would require it to pay for links to California-based publishers’ news content.
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses like salmonella and listeria.
Say goodbye to carpal tunnel flare-ups with these expert and tester-approved carpal tunnel braces
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
Big Tech earnings are coming up, and Wall Street wants to know how companies are making money on their massive AI investments.
The United Arab Emirates witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.
TikTok is ramping up penalties for creators who post potentially “problematic” content and tightening its rules around what can be recommended in the app.
The U.S. Senate quickly ended the impeachment trial brought by House Republicans against the country’s top border official.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan weighs in on the fight against inflation and another solid quarter of consumer spending.