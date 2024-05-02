Weapons detection systems to be implemented at Seaford High after gun incident Thursday

Seaford High School will begin using a weapons detection system Friday after a gun and a knife were found in a student's possessions Thursday.

The items were found during a "student disciplinary procedure" in which staff searched the student's belongings, a statement from the Seaford School District said. A school resource officer immediately detained the student, and no one was harmed.

In response to the incident, a weapons detection system, or metal detectors, will be implemented Friday morning at Seaford High School, the release said, and used randomly throughout the rest of the school year.

"These measures are designed to add an extra layer of security to our school community," the release said.

While district officials announced last year they had acquired OpenGate Weapons Detection Systems, it's unclear why they haven't been in use. Phone calls and emails were not immediately returned.

Seaford isn't the only Delaware school district using weapons detection systems. Appoquinimink School District high schools and New Castle County Vo-Tech started using them at athletic events last year.

There have been numerous reports of students bringing weapons to school in Delaware this year, as well.

In February, a Sussex Central High School student was arrested after shots were fired outside a basketball game.

Two students were arrested in January after guns were brought to John Dickinson High School in Milltown and Cape Henlopen High School near Lewes. At Cape, a second student was arrested after giving the first student the gun.

