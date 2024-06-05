Weapon in Maggie motel murder bought hours before at local gift shop

Jun. 5—A New Year's Eve killing in Maggie Valley that began as a wedding anniversary trip played out its closing chapter in court Monday, as the woman responsible for her husband's death pleaded guilty.

Rhonda Rankin-Evans, 49, entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder in the death of her husband of three years, 57-year-old Wayne "Jody" Evans II. Rankin-Evans will serve a minimum of nearly 22 years in prison.

The plea and sentencing process aired details of the night of the murder that included a visit to Harrah's casino, arguments, and knife purchases at a Maggie Valley gift shop before the couple retired to the Tanglewood Motel, where the deadly stabbing took place.

"I just want to apologize to the family for their loss," Rankin-Evans said in her only statement to the court on Monday.

The two days leading up to the killing over a year ago were outlined in court, beginning with the couple's check-in at the Tanglewood Motel on Dec. 30, 2022 — one day before their third wedding anniversary. Assistant District Attorney Christopher Smith said the front desk clerk at the Tanglewood Motel stated that the couple had given them a strange vibe during the check-in, with Rankin-Evans being "aggressive" throughout the process.

The following day, the couple visited the Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort. Smith said the couple were not at the casino for very long, but throughout visit, the two could be seen arguing via surveillance cameras.

After leaving the casino, the couple stopped at Tube World in Maggie Valley, but neither stepped out of the vehicle.

The next stop was at Maggie's Gift Shoppe. Rankin-Evans went into the store by herself and bought two knives.

The couple then returned to their motel room where the argument continued. A couple in a neighboring motel room began to hear the arguments and the sound of glass breaking.

The murder scene

A call went out to Haywood County dispatch at 7:35 p.m. about the domestic dispute. Officers arrived a few minutes later.

From outside the motel room, officers could hear a female voice speaking in a low tone, but no yelling.

As the officers knocked on the door of room 17, Rankin-Evans opened the door, extending her arms and telling the officers, "Handcuff me. I've killed him. I killed my husband."

One officer entered the room and found Evans lifeless between the two beds in the motel room. The officer attempted to find a pulse and began CPR after radioing for EMS.

Evans was declared dead at 7:47 p.m.

While Rankin-Evans was outside of the motel room, officers heard the woman saying, "I killed him" and, "The demons finally got to me."

Evans had been stabbed several times according to his autopsy. The fatal blow went through Evans's lung and aorta, while also striking the pulmonary artery. Alcohol was found in Evans's system during the autopsy, while THC was detected in Rankin-Evans's blood following her arrest.

Blood was found throughout the motel room. Lab results excluded Rankin-Evans as a contributor to any of the blood samples. She also had no visible wounds.

A purse in the room contained both the knives purchased earlier in the day, but one was covered in blood.

Following the arrest, Rankin-Evans was taken to the Haywood County Detention Center to be interviewed.

Smith described the interview as "very manic" and very "up and down," with Rankin-Evans describing what they had done during the day in detail and crying hysterically.

Tough history

Rankin-Evans's defense attorney, Tony Dalton, detailed the murderer's rough adolescence that led to numerous mental health issues — including PTSD, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and cannabis abuse. It also led to multiple involuntary commitments throughout Rankin-Evans's life.

That adolescence included a history of abuse and mental health problems, leading into an adulthood where Rankin-Evans found herself in numerous abusive relationships.

Dalton stated that Rankin-Evans had been prescribed anti-psychotic medication but was not taking it at the time of the murder.

"She recalls four stab wounds, and there were multiple stab wounds," Dalton said. "That tells me she was likely in a dissociative state."

Dalton also pointed to numerous contributing factors that ultimately led to the murder on New Year's Eve.

"The combination of untreated mental illness, the alcohol and the domestic violence led to this tragic result," Dalton said.

The defense attorney also alleged that Evans had blocked the door to the motel, which resulted in Rankin-Evans stabbing him once. Dalton also alleged that Evans threatened to assault Rankin-Evans's minor granddaughter, which was ultimately the final straw that led to the murder.

"She feared for her life, whether it was realistic or rational or not," Dalton said.

The family speaks

Evans's sister, Wanda Evans Brown, spoke to the court before sentencing. She called Rankin-Evans evil and wicked despite portraying herself as a woman of faith.

"I have placed you in the hands of the Lord and I'm confident he will place judgment in this life and the next," Evans Brown said.

"The legacy of hate, murder and violence is what you leave for your family," she continued.

Despite the anger over her brother's murder, she also spoke on forgiveness.

"I forgive you, as I'm sure my brother would have if he survived your attack," Evans Brown said.

Following sentencing, Judge Bradley Letts offered his condolences and comfort to the family.

"Never forget in the 50-odd years of his life, he was embraced by all of you," Letts said. "Some people go a whole life and don't have that."

Evans Brown's words stuck with those in attendance, including Letts.

"I could speak for some length of time, but the words of forgiveness so eloquently spoken by Mrs. Evans Brown are the words we'd take away from today's hearing," Letts said.

Plea deal

As part of Rankin-Evans's plea deal with the state, prosecutors agreed to drop any aggravating factors for sentencing. Those factors included Rankin-Evans holding a position of trust with the victim and the victim being disabled and wearing a leg brace.

Smith stated that there would have been a possibility to convince a jury of a first-degree murder conviction if the case went to a jury trial. Purchasing the weapon on the same day of the murder could have led jurors in that direction. However, he added, he believed a second-degree murder conviction would have been the likely outcome.

The plea deal prevents the case from going to trial, where Dalton could have used self-defense arguments to reduce the charges further or even potentially get Rankin-Evans acquitted.

Letts and Smith praised the Maggie Valley Police Office for their work on the case. Investigators from the department traveled out to Salisbury to interview family.

"They presented one of the most organized and well-put-together case files," Smith said.

Rankin-Evans was sentenced to a minimum of 261 months and a maximum of 326 months in prison with credit for the 521 days she has spent in the Haywood County Detention Center.

Letts also recommended that she receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Rankin-Evans was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to Evans's family to cover funeral costs.