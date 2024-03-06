The wealthy should pay less tax, not more

It probably sounded clever when it was cooked up by some smart political advisers, and even better when the Office for Budget Responsibility gave it its seal of approval. In his Budget today, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt grinned almost manically as he announced he was abolishing the “non-dom” regime, forcing wealthy foreigners to pay British taxes in full. It would, he said with a flourish, raise an extra £2.7 billion, which he could use to cut taxes elsewhere. There is, however, a fatal flaw in Hunt’s approach. We can’t keep loading more and more taxes on a smaller and smaller number of people - because in the end we will end up with such a narrow tax base that it will simply collapse.

In the run up to the election, Labour campaigners will have to come up with some other plausible sounding wheeze for where they will raise the cash for their spending pledges. They won’t be able to argue it can come from the “non-doms” anymore, for the simple reason that the scheme has already been abolished. For possibly the first time in her career so far, the Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves may be forced to come up with an original idea.

The politics may be smart in the short-term. In the long-term, however, they will prove fatal. The cuts in National Insurance, and the tweaks to child benefit, will be paid for, so the argument goes, by squeezing more money from 68,000 non-doms, that is wealthy foreigners who only pay tax on their British instead of worldwide income. By contrast there are more than 20 million of us who pay NI. Each non-dom will in effect be paying for a tax cut for 300 people. It is a huge load to carry.

That will accelerate an already worrying trend. Fewer and fewer people are actually paying for a state machine that is now larger than it has ever been in history. According to the Institute of Fiscal Studies, the top 1pc of taxpayers now pay 29pc of all income taxes. The “rich” are already paying more than their “fair share”.

The bulk of corporation tax is now paid by a tiny number of businesses, with research by PwC showing that the tax contribution of the FTSE-100 rose to a record level last year, and now accounts for 10pc of total government revenues. A handful of oil and gas giants now pay the billions raised by the windfall taxes on the energy industry, with the Treasury expected to raise £50 billion from that sector alone over the next few years (and Hunt extended the life of that levy yet again in his Budget today). The list goes on and on. On current trends, we will soon end up with just two or three people or companies – JK Rowling, plus Sir Tim Martin of JD Wetherspoon, and BP – paying for the entire cost of the British state.

The trouble is, that is a recipe for disaster. On a moral level, it is surely wrong. Everyone agrees that the rich should pay more in tax than the poor. But we are almost at the point where we think those on lower incomes shouldn’t pay anything at all for the services they use. And of course on a practical level, it comes with a huge risk. What happens when the tiny section of the population that pays for the Government gets fed up with shouldering the burden, and simply decides to walk away? The Government’s finances will immediately collapse. Hunt may think it is smart politics to squeeze the non-doms to pay for some pre-election giveaways. But he is making a huge mistake. At some point, there will be a reckoning – and it won’t be pretty.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.