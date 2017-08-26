Wealthy Businessman Murders Wife and Teen Daughter Before Killing Himself

A New York man killed his wife and teen daughter before taking his own life in his home on Friday morning, reports said.

Steven Dym, 56, who was a wealthy property manager, was found dead in his Pound Ridge home along with his wife, Loretta Dym, 50, and their 18-year-old daughter Caroline by the family’s housekeeper, reports said.

Steven Dym reportedly gunned down his wife and daughter before killing himself, the New York Post reported.

State Police Investigator Joseph Becerra said police were ready to identify how all three were killed, reports said.

Steven Dym was the head of Gabriel Management in Queens, a company started by his father. The couple’s daughter was set to attend her senior year at Sacred Heart Greenwich in Connecticut.

The family also has a 20-year-old son, William, who was away at the University of Southern California at the time of the murders.

Investigators were at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing neighbors and relatives after the murders, according to Becerra.

This wasn’t the first instance of violence in the family, however.

Dym’s mother attacked her husband Lawrence Dym with a hatchet handle in the same house in 1992 while he slept in bed, USA Today reported.

Lawrence Dym survived and his wife, who was reportedly under stress at the time for a medical condition, was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation, according to reports.

