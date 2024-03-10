WDFW provides update on February cougar attack in Fall City

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife provided an update on the February cougar attack in Fall City that injured a 60-year-old woman.

At about 12:48 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, officers with WDFW responded to a report of a human-cougar incident with injuries on a trail northeast of Fall City.

Five cyclists were biking on a road when a cougar attacked one of the women. She suffered injuries to her neck and face.

Officers removed a 75-pound male cougar, about a year old when they arrived at the scene.

An examination of the cougar revealed the animal was in good health, with no evidence of diseases or abnormalities that would have affected its behavior.

The animal was also negative for rabies.

Witnesses said they saw a second cougar in the area, which WDFW believes could have been the original cougar’s mother or a sibling.

After exhaustive patrols with hounds, officers were not able to find a second cougar.

The cyclist who was injured was later identified as Keri McCorkle. According to a GoFundMe, she was released from Harborview Medical Center on Feb. 22.



