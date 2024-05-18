WCSO investigating a deadly shooting in Austin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in an unincorporated area of Austin Friday night, according to a press release issued Saturday afternoon.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller reported a shooting in the 9800 block of Copper Creek Drive, according to WCSO.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man with “an apparent gunshot wound/s,” the release said. The man was not identified Saturday, as WCSO said next of kin are being notified.

WCSO said it is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call 911 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.