WCPO meteorologist Raven Richard leaves station after 5 'beautiful' years: 'Thank you'

Raven Richard, meteorologist and traffic reporter for WCPO, has left the station after five years on the air, she shared via social media Monday. Richard said that she would be relocating to New Orleans.

"Thank you, Tri-State, for five beautiful years! Thank you for welcoming my family and me," Richard wrote. We will miss you, Cincinnati!"

Richard, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, worked for KNDU in Kennewick, Washington, and THV11 in Little Rock before joining the WCPO newsroom in 2019. She has since worked as a traffic reporter and weather forecaster for the local station.

Richard is the fifth WCPO staff member to announce her departure this year. Kristen Swilley, who had anchored and reported at the station for nine years, was the first to announce her departure in April.

Jessica Hart, a multimedia journalist and reporter, left the station in May after two years. Evan Millward and Jasmine Styles also announced their departures in May after a decade or more with WCPO.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: WCPO meteorologist Raven Richard leaves station after 5 years