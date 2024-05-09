Wayzata policeman recovering after hit, seriously hurt by motorist while biking

A sergeant with the Wayzata Police Department hit by a motorist while riding his bike last weekend remains hospitalized as he continues to recover from his injuries.

Sgt. Dan Lee was struck by an SUV Sunday near the intersection of County Road 19 and Birsch Avenue in St. Michael, according to a Wright County Sheriff's Office report. He was not on duty at the time.

Lee, 47, was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale where underwent surgery this week and had been in the intensive care unit, said Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz.

"There are a lot of people in the city and staff who are very concerned," Schultz said.

Lee has been able to have some visitors and the police department is saving all the emails from well wishers to pass onto the family, Schultz said.

Lee has been with Wayzata police for 25 years. He started as a patrol officer and by 2020 was promoted to detective sergeant.

"He plays a crucial role," said Schultz, noting that Lee is part of the department's training unit and is in charge of investigations.