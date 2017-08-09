Ways to Get a Free Workout!

Get in shape without spending a cent! Ob/Gyn Dr. Nita Landry and ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork have tips on how to get a great workout without paying gym fees.

• Retail Stores. Many fitness wear stores and outfitters offer free weekly workout classes – you just need to sign up ahead of time, because slots are limited and go fast.

• Karma Programs. Some gyms will offer free classes in exchange for work performed at the gym. So work the front desk for an hour, then score a free hour-long spin class!

Whether you take advantage of opportunities like these or just make time for a daily walk, finances shouldn't be a barrier to fitness.