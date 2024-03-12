Waynesfield woman charged with attempted murder

Mar. 12—WAPAKONETA — An Auglaize County woman is scheduled to undergo an evaluation by a forensic psychiatrist Wednesday to determine her fitness to stand trial on a charge of attempted murder.

Janine Little, 59, was arrested Feb. 21 in connection with an apparent stabbing incident that took place nearly a month earlier.

According to an incident report obtained from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched on the morning of Jan. 22 to 17494 Smith Road, east of Waynesfield, regarding an apparent domestic dispute.

According to the report, resident Andrew Little, 56, was found to be suffering from a "severe laceration." Janine Little, also a resident of the Smith Road home, was also suffering from lacerations to the throat, hand and stomach, the report says.

A grand jury in early February returned indictments against Janine Little for attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a felony of the second degree.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Feb. 6 and she was formally arraigned on Feb. 21. At that time she entered a plea of not guilty and her bond was set at $500,000.

On Feb. 26 a written plea of not guilty by reason of insanity was entered on Little's behalf.

She was ordered to undergo an evaluation at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton. No additional court dates have been scheduled.