Waynesboro tables 79 townhouses, Staunton dispatch upgrades, Augusta play all day

Waynesboro tables 79-townhouse development

WAYNESBORO – The Waynesboro City Council tabled consideration for third housing development on June 10.

The King Avenue property is across the street from William Perry Elementary School, currently in use as cropland according to the city’s staff report. The proposed construction includes 79 townhouses spread across the 9.471-acre property, a desnity of over eight units per acre. The Waynesboro Planning Commission recommended the project in a four-to-one vote in early May.

Lee Garrison, the applicant, told city council he was interested in the property for residential because of its proximity to the school. The property is zoned for commercial development but could be used for residential development with a special use permit.

Consideration for the project was tabled to give council and Garrison more time to answer councilmember questions. It was not scheduled to return for any specific meeting.

This is a third housing development considered by Waynesboro’s government in the past few months, including the 400-unit District Home property and 90-unit Rosser Avenue development under consideration.

Staunton emergency dispatching office standardizes their system

STAUNTON – The Staunton Police Department Dispatch Center hopes to give more standardized service to those calling 911 with a newly upgraded the dispatch system.

The new Medical Priority Dispatch System will give dispatchers onscreen question prompts to help them better assess emergency situations using internationally recognized standards.

The goal is to provide “universal, consistent care and service to every caller, gather critical emergency call information for responders while they are enroute to the location, identify life-threatening situations where additional resources may be needed, safely prioritize calls for appropriate and fast response, and provide ‘zero minute’ dispatch life support using pre-arrival and post-dispatch instructions,” according to a press release from the police department.

The priority dispatch system includes a 24-hour certification training course for the department’s 12 full-time and three part-time dispatchers.

Play all day at the Government Center

VERONA – Augusta County Parks and Recreation invites the community to bring the family out to play on the longest day of the year.

Play All Day VA is a celebration of “the importance of play and outdoor activities for all ages” organized by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society. Augusta County is joining with their own celebration on June 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Government Center.

"We are excited to join Play All Day VA and bring our community together for a day filled with fun and play," said Andy Wells, Director of Augusta County Parks and Recreation. "The open house is the perfect opportunity to showcase our new facilities and promote the benefits of recreational activities. We look forward to seeing families, friends, and neighbors come out to celebrate with us."

Activities Include:

Outdoor games for children and adults

Q101 Broadcasting live with DJ and giveaways from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Food truck

Ice cream from Smiley’s, the first 100 scoops served are free

Prize wheels, bouncy house

Live music from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Activities with the Parks and Recreation team, the Augusta County Library, and public safety agencies

Tours of the newly upgraded facilities and office spaces

Meet and greet with class instructors

For more information, please contact Augusta County Parks and Recreation at 540-245-5727 or visit www.AugustaRec.com.

Loans available for businesses affected by 2023 drought

AUGUSTA COUNTY – Agricultural businesses affected by the drought in late 2023 have more loan options available through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

According to a press release from the organization, a drought began on Nov. 7, affecting Albemarle, Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Augusta, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Buckingham, Buena Vista, Campbell, Charlottesville, Fluvanna, Greene, Lexington, Louisa, Lynchburg, Nelson, Orange, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties.

"Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster," reads the press release. "Apart from aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, and ranchers. Nurseries are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans for losses caused by drought conditions."

Loans up to $2 million with a 4% interest rate for small businesses and 3.25% for nonprofits are available, depending on the size, type, and financial resources of the applicant. Applications are available online at www.SBA.gov/disaster, calling Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or emailingdisastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Augusta organizations receive co-op grants

AUGUSTA COUNTY – The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative awarded over $26,000 in grants

"Operation Round Up works through the generosity of co-op members, who voluntarily round up their monthly bills for charitable causes," reads a press release from SVEC. "The committee, composed of co-op members, reviews grant applications from organizations three times a year."

Two Augusta County organizations were awarded. Dutch Hollow cemetery received funds "to gravel the entrance to the 225-year-old cemetery property." The Verona Community Center received funds to "assist with expenditures related to the increased use of its service, such as free private showers and laundry equipment."

The final grant deadline for 2024 is Oct. 1.

A different type of road work comes to Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO – Waynesboro will micro-surface many city streets beginning on June 14.

“Micro-Surfacing of Roads is a process that involves laying new material on top of the existing surface,” reads the press release from the city. “This prolongs the life of the road by preventing water from entering cracks and weakening the road surface.”

The following roads will be micro-surfaced as part of the project: S Oak Lane, Harding Avenue, Fairway Drive, Meadowbrook Road, Frederick Street, Court Road, Western Road, Windsor Road, S Elkin Avenue, 10th Street, 8th Street, Arch Avenue, Maple Avenue, Pine Avenue, Cherry Avenue, and 13th Street.

Daily updates are available on the Waynesboro Public Works Facebook page.

VDOT traffic alerts for June 17 to June 21

STAUNTON – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 97 to 87 , westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (June 16-18).

*NEW* Mile marker 99 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Skyline Drive overpass, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday night.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 208 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Mile marker 205 to 211 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through August 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 207 to 221 , northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures at various locations for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (June 16-18).

Mile marker 214 to 210 , southbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through July 25. Exit 213 traffic will be detoured during ramp paving.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 215 to 236 , southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 20.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 211 , northbound – Overnight right lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 11 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday.

Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulder closures in place 24/7 through spring 2026. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 221 to 223 , northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving approaches to bridges over I-81 ramp and railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 20.

Mile marker 225 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through June 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Little Calfpasture Highway) – Shoulder closures just north of intersection with Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for maintenance to bridge over Middle River, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 28.

*NEW* Route 285 (Tinkling Springs Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 631/935 (Ladd Road/Expo Road) for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (June 16-18).

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 623 (Back Creek Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 27.

Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 611 (Calf Mountain Road/Dooms Crossing Road) for utility pole installation, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 20.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 2025.

Route 675/670/604 (Broadhead School Road/McClures Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 919 (Old Providence Road) and Route 675 (Callison Mill Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 27.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro tables 79 townhouses, Staunton dispatch upgrade: THE DIGEST