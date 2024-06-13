Waynesboro School Board currently only has two candidates for three open seats

WAYNESBORO — With less than a week until the filing deadline for local elections, Waynesboro's school board has two candidates who have filed to run for three open seats.

Two of the three incumbents will run for reelection.

Erika Smith is currently the Ward B representative and has officially filed per Waynesboro registrar Lisa Jeffers. In Ward A, Diana Williams is also planning to run and has started the process of filing per Jeffers.

Both Smith and Williams were appointed to the board in 2017 to fill unexpired terms. They have both since won election to the school board in Waynesboro.

Meanwhile, the third incumbent whose term expires will not be seeking reelection. Rick Wheeler announced at the Waynesboro School Board meeting Tuesday that he will not run again for the at-large seat.

According to Jeffers, as of Wednesday, no one has even started the process of filing for that seat. The deadline to file is Tuesday, June 18.

Waynesboro Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell told The News Leader by email that he has been told that at least one and maybe two people are collecting signatures to run for the at-large seat on the school board.

If those potential candidates don't complete the required paperwork by Tuesday, they, as well as anyone else who wishes to, could run as write-in candidates, but their names would not appear on the ballot. Write-in candidates are not required to file any ballot access documents, however, they do need to be in compliance with Campaign Finance requirements, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

"If no candidates file for election and no person who is qualified to hold office is elected by write-in votes, a vacancy is deemed to exist for that seat on the board as of January 1," Cassell wrote in an email. "That vacancy will then be filled through the same process that is followed when any other vacancy occurs."

According to the Waynesboro charter, vacancies on the school board shall be filled within 30 days by a majority vote of the remaining school board members.

Meanwhile, in Staunton there will be three seats up for election and three candidates have currently filed as of Tuesday. All candidates in Staunton are at-large.

The only incumbent running for reelection will be Ron Ramsey. He has filed to run. Two newcomers have also filed to run, according to Linhoss. Joann Jeter and Michele Kielty will appear on the ballot.

Current Chair Robert Boyle and Natasha McCurdy have both said they won't be running for another term.

If you're interested in running, you can visit the Virginia Department of Elections website and look for "Becoming a Candidate" for rules on how to file. You can also contact the Waynesboro registrar's office by phone at (540) 942-6620 or by email at JeffersLP@ci.waynesboro.va.us, or the Staunton registrar's office by phone at (540) 332-3840 or by email at vote@ci.staunton.va.us.

The general election this year is Tuesday, Nov 5.

