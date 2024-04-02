Waynesboro man killed in crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY — Virginia State Police said a man was killed Monday in a crash in the county, a press release said.

The fatal crash took place shortly before 7 p.m. on Pine Bluff Road near Va. 612.

Police said 44-year-old Jeremy Bowen of Waynesboro was behind the wheel of a 2002 Ford Ranger and headed northbound on Pine Bluff Road when the pickup veered left and struck a tree.

Bowen died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

