Wayne State University asking for community's help to find a missing student

The Wayne State University Police Department (WSUPD) is seeking the public's help in finding a missing student: Andrew Watkins, whose family reported him missing to WSUPD on Thursday.

Watkins, a 26-year-old white male standing at 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 200 pounds, who lived at Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments, was last seen on campus around 5:30 p.m. Monday, wearing a blue sweater, black pants and white shoes, said WSUPD.

"We have still been looking, exhausting all leads and going through our missing student protocol and at this point we decided to ask for the general community's help in metro Detroit," said WSUPD Chief Anthony Holt.

The case came to WSUPD's attention when Watkins' mother called the department Thursday afternoon, declaring she had no contact with her son in three days. Watkins is a student in good standing and has had no previous safety concerns, police said.

Police conducted standard procedures, including a well-being check in the dormitory, but could not locate Watkins by Friday, prompting additional measures.

After an initial investigation did not locate Watkins, the university activated its missing student protocol, which included sending a text and an email to the university community and posting an alert to the university's homepage with the students' description and photo on Friday, asking anyone with information to contact the WSUPD.

Wayne State typically sees a few missing person cases per year, though it's rare that WSUPD can't locate the student within a couple days, Holt said.

Police don't suspect foul play, but are looking to find Watkins and notify his family as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on Watkins or his whereabouts is encouraged to call the WSUPD at 313-577-2222.

Free Press reporter Jenna Prestininzi contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Wayne State asking for community's help to find a missing student