Wayne receives $960K grant for repairs to flood-prone wastewater pumping station

Philip DeVencentis, NorthJersey.com
WAYNE — The township has received a federal grant of $959,752 to help pay for improvements to a wastewater pumping station on Fairfield Road.

The facility, about 250 feet north of the Fayette Avenue intersection, pumps sewage from 5,500 properties — or 30% of the township.

Mountain View pumping station on Fairfield Road in Wayne.
Business Administrator Christopher Tietjen said the Mountain View pumping station is in a flood zone and that the planned upgrades will protect it from flooding of the nearby Pompton River.

The $2.5 million project, which may take up to two years to complete, will include the replacement of three sewage pumps, plus a host of exterior renovations, such as a new roof and new doors, lighting fixtures and windows.

The grant was recently announced by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from Montclair who serves the 11th Congressional District of New Jersey.

