Wayne LaPierre found liable in civil lawsuit, wasn't 'convicted of corruption' | Fact check

A Feb. 23 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) from gun-control organization March for Our Lives shows images of former National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre with the word "GUILTY" covering his eyes.

“In a historic verdict, Wayne LaPierre, former CEO of the NRA, has been convicted of corruption and financial misconduct,” reads part of the post’s caption.

Our rating: False

LaPierre’s trial was civil, not criminal. He was not convicted of, or even charged with, corruption or any other crime. A jury found him liable in the lawsuit and ordered him to repay the NRA more than $4.3 million.

Ex-NRA leader’s trial was civil, not criminal

LaPierre led the NRA’s daily operations for more than three decades. He stepped down in January, shortly before the start of a jury trial in New York that examined lavish spending by the gun rights organization. Lawyers for the state told jurors LaPierre charged the NRA more than $11 million for private jet flights over the years, among other expenses.

But the claim in the Instagram post describing the verdict in that trial is false. The case was civil – not criminal – in nature, which means liability, not guilt, was at stake.

“It was not a criminal proceeding,” Samuel Estreicher, a professor at the New York University School of Law and an expert in civil litigation, told USA TODAY in an email.

LaPierre was not charged with – much less convicted of – corruption, financial misconduct or any other crime. Rather, he was found liable Feb. 23 in a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Criminal cases determine the guilt or innocence of the accused. But in a civil case, what the defendant risks is liability – either for their own actions or inaction, or for the people or animals for whom they are legally responsible, according to the Cornell Law School’s analysis of the difference between civil and criminal proceedings. Typically, a party found to be liable is required to pay monetary damages.

James sued the NRA and several of its executives, including LaPierre, in 2020. The New York jury found in February that LaPierre misspent millions of dollars of the group’s money, ordering him to repay $4.35 million to the gun organization, which was portrayed both as a defendant that lacked internal safeguards to prevent misspending and as a victim of the same misconduct.

The jury found LaPierre liable for $5.4 million but determined he already had paid back roughly $1 million.

USA TODAY reached out to March for Our Lives for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

