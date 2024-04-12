Wayne gets federal funds from Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant; action plan in works

Wayne County will get federal grant funds to develop a Safety Action Plan for state, county, village, city and township roads.

Commissioners approved a resolution to work with Environmental Design Group (EDG) in engineering a design for development of the countywide plan as a part of Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant.

The cost is about $258,000, with 80% of the funds coming from the US Department of Transportation Safe Streets for All grant. The remaining 20%, about $53,000, will be local funding generated from license plate fees and gas tax revenue.

County Engineer Scott Miller said the project is to go through a process of creating a safety action plan, which will include all state routes, county routes, village and city roads, and development of a committee to oversee the project.

Road work bids for projects in Sugar Creek Township are being accepted.

In other business, commissioners authorized Miller to advertise for bids for road work projects in several areas of Sugar Creek Township. Works will be done on:

Withrich Road, between Zuercher and Wenger road

Wenger Road, between Western Road and Station 96+86

Zuercher Road, from the Wheeling-Erie railroad tracks to Withrich Road

West Lebanon Road, between Massillon and Jericho roads.

The estimated cost is about $293,400.

In other actions recently, the commissioners:

Approved a resolution awarding a contract to Running G Farms in Rio Grande for roadside mowing at a cost of $44 per centerline mile, equivalent to a total of $22,000 per round.

Approved a resolution authorizing the Wayne County Engineer to purchase a 2023 Case iH 821g Front-End Loader for highway maintenance for about $296,500. A 2001 Case iH will be placed for auction on govdeals.com.

Approved a resolution awarding a contract to Smith Paving & Excavating of Norwalk for Burbank's sidewalk improvement project. Cost is not to exceed $118,700.

The commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Wayne County Administration Building Upper-Level Meeting Room. Anyone interested in attending virtually can register through a Zoom link on the commissioners' web page.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Road work in Sugar Creek Twp., creating Safe Streets and Roads plan