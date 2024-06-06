Wayne firefighters urge safety after lithium-ion battery sparks hotel blaze

WAYNE — Local firefighters are advising extra caution for people who use lithium-ion batteries after a charging device went up in flames at a hotel this week.

The fire at Residence Inn Wayne on Nevins Road was knocked down with a fire extinguisher, officials said, but not before smoke poured into a hallway on the ground floor of the four-story hotel.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Preakness Fire Co. 4 said its volunteers were dispatched there at 10:22 p.m. Monday with volunteers from Pompton Falls Fire Co. 3.

Police officers were the first to respond to the scene, officials said, and they evacuated guests until the smoke was cleared out.

“We remind you that charging lithium-ion batteries can result in fires if they are left unattended,” officials said, adding that the incident was under investigation.

Fires caused by rechargeable batteries have led to tragic consequences.

Eighteen people died last year in New York City fires later deemed to have sparked by the batteries, according to multiple news reports.

And just last week, an off-duty firefighter saved a man from his burning apartment in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn — mere seconds before one exploded.

The House passed a bill on May 15 that would require the Consumer Product Safety Commission to establish a safety standard for the batteries, especially those used in electric bikes and in electric scooters.

The bill sponsor, Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat serving the 15th Congressional District of New York, called the batteries “ticking time bombs, waiting to detonate in American homes.”

Safety tips

The National Fire Protection Association says lithium-ion batteries are so flammable because they store “a lot of energy in a small amount of space.”

The Boston-based nonprofit offers the following guidance on its website, nfpa.org.

Charge batteries for electric vehicles outdoors, away from structures and not in direct sunlight.

Dispose of batteries at designated collection points for household hazardous waste or recyclables.

Do not use devices if the batteries they contain show signs of damage, such as excessive heat, popping sounds or unusual odors.

Keep batteries at room temperature, when possible. Do not charge them at temperatures below freezing or above 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

Purchase batteries that are recognized by qualified testing laboratories and labeled, accordingly.

