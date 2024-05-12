Wayne Dawson’s new update on health recovery, gives thanks

*The above video shows Wayne Dawson recently operating a ‘rover’ at NASA*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s been two weeks since we’ve heard an update from Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson, who sent his “heartfelt thank you,” on April 28 as he was recovering from surgery that occurred just days earlier due to “health challenges,” the legendary journalist said.

Now, on this Mother’s Day, May 12, Wayne would like to let Fox 8 viewers know that he’s, “still in the midst of a recovery from a very long and serious surgery.”

Seen sitting surrounded by colorful flowers and numerous get well cards Wayne said, “I’m making my way back and I just thank God for that and I also want to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and well wishes that you have been sending to me and my family during this very very trying time.”

Wayne posted his first post-surgery update April 28 to his Instagram page that, “I underwent a very long but successful 9-hour surgery at the Cleveland Clinic but God was in the operating room guiding the hands of those working on his child,” Dawson wrote along side a photo of many get well cards and flowers that have been sent to him.

Dawson added, “I’ll explain more about what I’m dealing with at a later date when I am back on the air at Fox 8 but know that I love you all and I miss you very much. See you soon. Wayne.”

Get well soon Wayne and looking forward to seeing you back on the air with the entire team from Fox 8 News in the Morning.

