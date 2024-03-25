Wayne County's marshmallow drop is back with new sensory-friendly experience

Marshmallows will rain from the sky across the state this weekend as various counties prepare to drop tens of thousands of sweets for waiting children.

Wayne County Parks will add a third, free marshmallow drop to its usual lineup this year, adding a sensory-friendly experience at Nankin Mills Interpretive Center at 9 a.m., with softer music and marshmallows dropped from a City of Westland fire truck, according to Wayne County.

The main marshmallow drops will take place over Elizabeth Park, 4250 Elizabeth Dr., Trenton, and at Nankin Mills Park, 33325 Edward Hines Dr., Westland, where thousands of children are expected to line up in anticipation.

Children will be grouped into three age categories — 4 and younger, 5-7 years old, and 8 and older — and are given the opportunity to collect marshmallows for prizes.

Other marshmallow drops across Michigan

At Canterbury Village’s Egg-stravaganza on Friday and Saturday, a variety of sweet treats will fall from helicopters for those waiting below at Canterbury Village, 2325 Joselyn Ct., Lake Orion. The event includes a petting zoo, bounce houses and opportunities for photos with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $12.99 and registration is required in advance.

Oakland County's Catalpa Oaks County Park will drop 15,000 marshmallows from a helicopter at 10 a.m. on Saturday for children ages 4-12. There will also be a special drop for children with disabilities at 11:30 a.m.

Fraser's Steffens Park will drop marshmallows on Saturday, with children split up by ages: 1-5 year olds at noon and ages 6-10 at 12:30 p.m. The event will also include pony rides, donuts, a petting zoo and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

