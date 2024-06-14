This Wayne County resort is basking in sunshine's energy thanks to USDA grant

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-8th District) visited Lukan's Farm Resort outside Hawley recently to highlight an example of a federal solar energy grant program benefitting rural-area businesses locally and beyond.

Lukan's Farm Resort, a family-run business on Long Ridge Road since 1951, can eventually expect to have all its energy needs powered by sunshine, John Hochreiter, grandson of the founders, said. The solar panels line both sides of the roof of the long lodging and banquet facility in back.

As if planned, the sun shone brilliantly the morning of May 28, when Cartwright and officials from the United States Department of Agriculture for Rural Development visited.

Solar panels now adorn both sides of the long roof of the lodging and banquet facility at Lukan's Farm Resort in Palmyra Township, Wayne County.

The project at Lukan's is one of nine projects in the 8th District that were awarded Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants since 2021. The projects include several industries from across the region totaling $695,505, 75% of which was funded through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Lukan's received a REAP grant totaling $122,760 through this act to purchase and install a 155-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system. According to Cartwright's office, the project is expected to save the resort approximately $23,600 per year. It will replace 163,360 kilowatt-hours annually, equivalent energy to powering 15 homes.

Rural Development State Director Bob Morgan said part of their business program includes opportunities for farms and small business to install solar panels or other forms of alternative energy products.

Standing near the solar energy system meter at Lukan's Farm Resort are, from left, John Hochreiter, president of Lukan's; USDA Rural Development Pennsylvania Director Bob Morgan; and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on May 28, 2024. The officials visited Lukan's to highlight the resort's participation in the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), which funded a solar energy system for the resort.

"Since 2021, we have invested $40.7 million in 349 projects across the Commonwealth... through REAP grants, REAP Technical Assistance grants or REAP audit grants," he said. Grant applicants must show there will be a true economic benefit.

Small businesses and farm owners may still apply for REAP funding.

Cartwright said, "This is a happy time when we get to announce this project's success. This is what economic development is all about." He added that rural broadband is another area Congress is addressing, very much based on the Rural Electrification Act of the 1930s to expand electric service in the countryside.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, left, greeted Eleanor (Lukan) and her husband Heinrich Hochreiter at Lukan's Farm Resort on May 28, 2024, celebrating the installation of solar panels funded through the USDA Rural Development program. Eleanor's parents Alois and Olga Lukan emigrated from Slovenia and founded the resort near Hawley in 1951. Eleanor met her husband here, who was a guest at Lukan's. Their son John, president of the resort, said that his parents were coming up to their 57th wedding anniversary.

"We don't want to leave rural places behind," Cartwright said, citing bills such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as significant steps to help rural residents, small businesses, and farms.

Cartwright commended the Honesdale-based nonprofit organization SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education & Development Support). "This is a group that understands the importance and relevance and the bright future of renewable energy for all of us," Cartwright said. "It is not a political thing... it is something that is going to help people of all stripes in our nation."

SEEDS assisted Lukan's Farm Resort with information and in the process of applying for the REAP grant.

"The financial reality for businesses in small rural towns like Hawley and Honesdale can be challenging, and more than ever businesses need to drive down costs," Cartwright said.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright at Lukan's Farm Resort in Wayne County, on May 28, 2024.

"You all should be very proud of how far you've come since Alois and Olga [Lukan, founders of the resort] first laid eyes on this breathtaking property and we all should all be very optimistic when it come to our collective future when it comes to renewable energy," he said.

Wayne County Commissioner Joceyln Cramer, former SEEDS executive director, said, "I'm thrilled that that energy will be generated in a more environmentally friendly manner, but the opportunity for solar in this country is huge from an economic standpoint. It represents a huge opportunity for manufacturing jobs... and an entire industry that is not fully developed yet but is on the horizon."

SEEDS volunteer Jack Barnett said that SEEDS began over 15 years ago at the height of the natural gas fracking contention in Wayne County, "struggling to reconcile an energy future with an environmentally positive future."

During an event at Lukan's Farm Resort on May 28, 2024, Jack Barnett, a volunteer with Honesdale-based SEEDS explained their mission to educate and assist the public converting to renewable energy, including doing on-site assessments and help with applying for grants.

The solar panels at Lukan's were installed by Buselli Solutions. Blair Buselli and Barnett recently conducted a workshop to show homeowners how to install solar panels. Barnett estimated that SEEDS has done 60-70 solar site assessments for homeowners.

John Hochreiter, president of Lukan's Farm Resort, said that the grant made the project financially feasible. The system connects with the PPL power grid. Excess solar power is sold to PPL. He said that, weather-dependent, Lukan’s can expect to recoup their investment in four and a half years; without the grant it would have taken 10 to 15 years. In addition to the financial side, Hochreiter added that being environmentally conscious was foremost on their minds.

John Hochreiter, president of Lukan's Farm Resort in Wayne County, during an event at the resort on May 28, 2024.

Other projects in the Poconos that are within the 8th District that received funding include:

Wayne County

Camp Wayne for Boys Inc. received a grant of $211,248 to purchase and install a 207.4-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system.

Preston Country Market LLC received a $7,010 grant to assist in making energy efficiency improvements to the walk-in freezer and cooler at its convenience store.

Pike County

Silver Birches LLC at Lake Wallenpaupack received a grant of $28,750 to replace its ventilation and cooling system (HVAC) with a more energy-efficient HVAC system.

Monroe County

RKKB Capital Partners Corp. received a grant of $145,250 to purchase and install a 191-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system to be installed at Retro Fitness Center, a business it operates in Stroudsburg.

For more about Lukan's Farm Resort, visit: lukans.com.

Learn about SEEDS at seedsgroup.net.

More information about the USDA Rural Development loans is found at usdaloans.com.

