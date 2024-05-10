Wayne County man accused of threatening woman with knife

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man is accused of threatening to harm a woman with a knife.

Nathan W. Ward, 43 — of Greens Fork, northwest of Richmond — is charged in Wayne Superior Court 2 with intimidation, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to an affidavit, Wayne County emergency dispatchers on May 7 received a call asking that authorities check on the condition of dogs at property owned by Ward in Greens Fork.

The caller claimed Ward "does not allow (the dogs) to get out to use the restroom and was not providing them with adequate food or water."

The man who reportedly made that call, and his girlfriend, told Wayne County sheriff's deputies that Ward later came to their home, also in Greens Fork, "screaming and yelling."

The woman said Ward also brandished a knife and indicated he intended to rape her.

Later interviewed by deputies, Ward reportedly acknowledged he went to the other man's home because he was upset over the call placed to dispatchers.

He also reportedly said he "knew he should not have pulled the knife."

Ward was arrested, but was later released from the Wayne County Jail after posting a $7,500 bond.

An initial hearing in his case is set for May 23.

Court records reflect no prior felony charges against the Greens Fork man.

In other court news:

Sentencing: A Liberty man convicted of two counts of intimidation has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Matthew C.Hensley, 42, had pleaded guilty to the two Level 5 felony charges.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, four other counts against Hensley, filed in February 2023 — criminal confinement, driving while intoxicated and invasion of privacy — were dismissed,

According to court records, Hensley had earlier convictions for crimes including obstruction of justice and theft.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Intimidation charge filed against Wayne County man