Wayne County Historical Society reopens for 2024 season with five new exhibits

Wayne County Historical Society will reopen for the 2024 season Saturday with five new exhibits.

Tours of the eight-building campus will be available every Saturday at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for those under 18. The society is located at 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. The parking lot entrance is on Spink Street just north of Bowman.

The main gallery in the Kister Building will feature an exhibit on America’s three-decade involvement in Vietnam, from the first OSS officer killed by the Viet Minh in 1945 to the final American casualties in 1975 as Saigon was about to fall.

Among the artifacts on display are a boonie hat and lighter belonging to Wooster resident Sgt. James H. Ross, a combat medic with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the uniform blouse and trident badge of Seaman First Class Jack Troutman, a Wayne County resident who served with Seal Team One.

The other displays include an exhibit celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Seaman Corporation; portraits of some of the founders of Wayne County, including John Larwill and Jacob and Elizabeth Frick; a special exhibit on the history of the family of Wooster’s Charles W. Follis, the first African American professional football player; and some of the earliest acquisitions and oddities from the historical society’s textile collection.

The Wayne County Historical Society is dedicated to collecting, preserving, and interpreting the history of Wayne County. Learn more at waynehistoricalohio.org or call 330-264-8856.

