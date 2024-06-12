Wayne County GOP Central Committee to fill commissioner vacancy

A public meeting of the Wayne County GOP Central Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Wayne County Republican Party Headquarters, 5200 Cleveland Road, Unit B, Wooster, to fill a Wayne County commissioner vacancy.

Commissioner Sue Smail recently retired, leaving a vacancy on the board.

Only Wayne County GOP Central Committee members may vote. The agenda includes:

Filling the vacancy in the elected office of the Wayne County commissioner (Jan. 3 term).

Filling the ballot slot for Wayne County commissioner for the Nov. 5 General Election (Jan. 3 term).

