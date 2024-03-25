Wayne County deputies seek help finding woman charged with arson

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a woman accused of setting a Richmond house on fire.

Kimberly Sue Frazier, 42, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 1 with two counts of arson, both Level 4 felonies carrying up to 12 years in prison.

The charges against Frazier — most recently listed at a Connersville address — were filed in January 2023. A warrant for her arrest has been pending since that time.

According to an affidavit, Frazier — on Nov. 4, 2022 — set fire to a house in the 300 block of South 12th Street.

Surveillance video showed a woman — later identified as Frazier — approaching the house with a gasoline can that was found at the scene, the court document said.

Videos also reportedly confirmed Frazier had purchased the gasoline can — and gasoline — at a nearby convenience store shortly before the fire.

A man reported to be Frazier's former boyfriend and a Connersville police officer both reported they recognized the woman shown on surveillance videos to be Frazier.

Anyone with information on Frazier's whereabouts is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at 765-973-9355. Frazier is described as a white female, 5-feet, 7-inches tall and about 140 pounds.

According to court documents, Frazier, formerly of Richmond, has been convicted of crimes including neglect of a dependent, false informing and theft

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Deputies seek help locating woman charged in Richmond arson fire