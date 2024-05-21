Wayne County deputies investigating possible murder-suicide

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County sheriff's deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide.

On Monday morning, deputies responded to a request for a "welfare check" at a home on Farlow Road.

As deputies approached the property, they heard two gunshots, then found two people — Dustin Creech, 38, of Richmond, and Erika Painter, 30, of Centerville — suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to a news release, Painter was pronounced dead at the scene. Creech was taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital and was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public," Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said in the release, issued Monday evening. "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time."

To this point, the investigation suggests "this may have been a case of murder-suicide," the release said.

Anyone with related information is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at 765-973-9393.

