Wayne commissioners ask for federal funding for Wayne/Pike Career & Technical Center

The Wayne County commissioners on March 7 approved a letter to federal legislators asking for financial support for a Career & Technical Center (CTC) helping public high school students in four districts based in Wayne and Pike counties.

These are the only counties in Pennsylvania lacking a CTC, where focused curriculum programs can aid students on successful career pathways.

A CTC facility has been proposed on the school district grounds behind the Wallenpaupack North Primary School, a centralized location for Wayne Highlands, Western Wayne, Wallenpaupack and Delaware Valley school districts.

Some Career Technical Education (CTE) programs held in common at the high schools could be consolidated at the CTC, avoiding duplication and creating more opportunities for students. Some current CTE programs unique to their high school would not relocate, and they would be considered satellite campuses.

The estimated cost would be $40 million for construction and equipping, Wallenpaupack Superintendent Keith Gunuskey stated. The cost of the land sitework is expected to be covered by in-kind support, by way of land already owned by their district.

Administration at Wayne Highlands, Western Wayne, Wallenpaupack and Delaware Valley school districts are actively planning a collaborative Career & Technical Center benefiting the high school Career Technical Education programs in all four districts. Pictured is Honesdale High School.

CTE programs provide skills in areas of interest to students who plan to enter the workforce after graduation and prepare students who wish to pursue a degree in a related area of study.

Examples of CTE programs being offered include automotive technology, healthcare, culinary arts and building trades. Some CTE programs are unique to their school. For example, Wayne Highlands offers an Agriculture program. Wallenpaupack has Protective Services and Athletic Training & Sports Medicine. Western Wayne is starting its first CTE program this fall, and it is unique among the Wayne County districts: Computer Programming. Among Delaware Valley's certified CTE programs is Marketing, not currently offered at the other three.

Of interest: Wallenpaupack aviation students chart sky-high career ambitions

The letter to Congressman Matt Cartwright and Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman states in part, "Appropriating funding for the project would greatly impact the quality of education for the students in these districts. At this time there is not access to a CTC program within a feasible distance, leaving a large gap in education for many students. While each district has worked very hard, within their financial limitations, to provide access to career and technical education programs, it falls short of what could be offered if they were able to pool their resources and build a proper CTC for their students. This would not only benefit the students in these districts but have a profound ripple effect into the community as well."

The commissioners' letter continues, "Involvement in Career Technical Education not only enhances the students' education, but also brings relevance to academic subjects, allowing students to perform better in their academics. CTE has also been proven to reduce high school dropout rates. We value these school districts, as well as the students that occupy their buildings and urge the appropriations request to be granted for the funding of the Wayne/Pike Career & Technical Education Center."

Western Wayne High School in South Canaan Township.

The letter was requested by the superintendents of the four districts. Commissioner Chairperson Brian Smith added, "Instead of going to college, they can get a trade, hands-on, come out of school and start working, not buried in debt." Smith continued, "and they can be very profitable and achieve the American Dream by building a house and buying a car and having a family without having that burden of thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt coming out of college."

Commissioner James Shook commented that because all the school districts have been able to work together, it will help move this forward. "Having that collaboration, it will probably happen sooner than later."

Commissioner Jocelyn Cramer added that these programs offer services needed in this community, meaning everyone wins.

On Sept. 19, 2023, local officials brought their case for a Wayne/Pike CTC to the Pennsylvania House Republican Policy Committee with hopes of support to help fund the project. Wallenpaupack hosted the session at its high school auditorium.

More: Four northern Pocono school districts want to share a career/tech education center

Wallenpaupack Superintendent Keith Gunuskey, Joann Hudak with Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance and WEDCO (Wayne Economic Development Corporation) Executive Director Marybeth Wood each testified of the need for a CTC and answered questions.

Two of Wallenpaupack's CTE programs worked together Jan. 31 when the Protective Services and Culinary students hosted an appreciation luncheon for local fire, ambulance and law enforcement personnel serving the district. Approximately 12 agencies attended. Culinary instructor Cheryl Lewis is flanked by the two juniors who ran the event, Soleil Wright at left and Tati Campbell-Algermon at right. The event was a community service project for the Family Career & Community Leaders of America.

The need for a CTC locally crystalized with discussions that began in the mid-2000s between Workforce Wayne, now known as Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance, and local districts exploring how to keep their high school graduates here and build up the workforce. Hudak stated that the local parties were nearly ready in 2008, when the CTC was delayed by the Great Recession, and later by the COVID pandemic.

Gunsukey said that the estimated size of the CTC needed to serve the four districts is 70,000 square feet. A Joint Operating Committee will determine how to make the CTC self-sustaining. He said they will be as flexible as necessary with the timing of state and federal grants to secure funding.

To view the full September hearing, go to: bit.ly/46mCDWW.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Federal funds sought for Wayne/Pike Career & Technical Center