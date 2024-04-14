Waymart Fire Company has record membership but needs turn-out gear; plans new fire truck

Waymart Fire Company has record membership, but some of the members lack turn-out gear, Waymart Borough Council heard on April 9.

Waymart Fire Company Rescue Captain Aaron Geary also reported at the April 9 meeting that there were 22 fire calls in March.

This year, the Insurance Services Office (ISO) will be evaluating the company. The ISO rating is reevaluated every five years and affects homeowner fire insurance rates.

In preparation, he said the company purchased new rescue tools and is possibly adding a second rescue fire truck. The new truck will carry a 750-gallon water tank and a 1,500 gallon per minute pump. Adding an engine will be a significant help to the rating by about one and a half points, he said. The new truck means they will be able to respond to a fire with 4,250 gallons of water in addition to the hydrants.

Each ISO point, he said, affects about $150 a year on fire insurance premiums.

The fire company must determine hydrant flow rates, response times and certification of members.

"Right now, Waymart Fire Company has the highest numbers it ever had; we have 39 members with five juniors," Geary said. Eight of the 39, however, lack turn-out gear. He asked if the borough would underwrite the cost of two sets of gear. The company is trying to replace 14 sets of gear. The company replaced six sets in the past six months.

Aaron Geary, an officer with Waymart Fire Company, stands at right on April 9, 2024, and shares with Waymart Borough Council on progress and needs faced by the volunteer department. They have what he described as a record membership of 39 members, but eight of them lack turn-out gear.

Council President Shane Bayly said in 2023 they paid for the gear with federal American Rescue Plan money; this year it will need to come from the general fund. He asked for price estimates of the gear. Geary said the council does not need to immediately decide. Bayly expressed hope the council can help, though it may not be right away.

Councilor Jane Varcoe said that last year the council spent $12,439.57, which covered two and a half sets of gear.

A full set of gear includes a helmet, jacket, pants and boots. Geary said that providing sets of gear will help with the ISO rating.

"Between the trucks and new rescue tools... we are in loans of $180,000 this year so far in trying to meet these. That's why we are reaching out to you guys," Geary told council.

Waymart Council meets on the second Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the offices at 128 South St.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Waymart Fire Company has record membership but needs turn-out gear