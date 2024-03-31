Wayland man, 43, killed early Saturday after single-vehicle crash on Shaw Drive

WAYLAND — Authorities say a local man was killed after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on Shaw Drive.

In a press release, Police Chief Ed Burman and Fire Chief Neil McPherson said their departments each responded to reports of a motor-vehicle crash at 1:36 a.m. Saturday in the area of 41 Shaw Drive.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a Kia EV6 that had crashed into a tree and was on fire.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 43-year-old Wayland man, was trapped inside, according to the release. Firefighters began working to extinguish the fire and extricate the man from the vehicle.

'Commitment to accountability': Ed Burman hired as Wayland police chief

Authorities said the fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes, using two hose lines. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was cleared at about 6 a.m., according to the release.

Burman and McPherson said Massachusetts State Police assisted at the scene, with the Sudbury Fire Department providing station coverage.

The crash is under investigation by the Wayland Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

"This was a truly tragic incident that resulted in the loss of one of our dear community members," said McPherson, in a statement. "On behalf of the Wayland Police and Fire departments, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim."

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Wayland man, 43, killed in single-vehicle crash on Shaw Drive