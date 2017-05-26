The Right Way to Wear Sunscreen

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

Like brushing, flossing, and eating vegetables, it’s important to wear sunscreen—whether we like it or not. When you let your sun safety habits slide, you leave your skin vulnerable, not only to sun damage that will cause wrinkles and brown spots but also possibly to life-threatening cancer. An estimated one in five Americans will develop some type of skin cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

And although genetics can certainly affect your skin cancer risk, proper use of sun protection plays a huge role in prevention. In fact, a study published in 2010 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that daily sunscreen use may cut the risk of melanoma (the deadliest form of skin cancer) in half.

The key, however, is not just to wear sunscreen but to wear it properly. And research shows that many people don’t. For example, a new study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology examined sunscreen use in more than 2,000 state fair attendees. Free sunscreen dispensers were placed at 10 fair information booths. Only 33 percent of people who used them applied sunscreen to all of their exposed skin. The rest focused only their faces and arms—leaving plenty of other areas unprotected.

“People were most likely to ignore their legs,” says Ingrid Polcari, M.D., assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School and one of the study authors. “For too many people, sun protection is not a priority. They either underestimate the risks of the sun or find sunscreen a hassle or too messy."

How savvy a sunscreen user are you? We’ve listed eight common sun-protection beliefs below. Take a look and see if you can separate the myths from the facts.



Myth or Fact? If I Put Sunscreen on in the Morning, I’m Covered All Day.

MYTH: Unlike some deodorants or allergy medications that promise 24-hour protection, there is no such thing as a long-lasting sunscreen. “Once it’s on the skin, sunscreen begins to chemically wear down, and after a couple of hours it becomes less effective,” says David J. Leffell, M.D., professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine. The AAD recommends reapplying every 2 hours or immediately after swimming or heavy sweating.

Myth or Fact? An 8-Ounce Tube of Sunscreen Shouldn't Last Through Your Weeklong Beach Vacation.

FACT: When you’re at the beach or pool—and the majority of your skin is exposed in a bathing suit—guidelines call for using a full ounce of sunscreen (a blob about the size of a golf ball) per application. And given that you’re supposed to reapply every 2 hours or immediately after swimming, you should go through several ounces during a single day spent outdoors. “When a patient tells me they’ve had the same bottle all summer, I know they’re not using enough or reapplying as they should,” says Joel L. Cohen, M.D., Director of AboutSkin Dermatology in Denver and a member of the teaching faculty at the University of Colorado and the University of California at Irvine. For a nonbeach day, when only your face and arms are exposed, you still need to use a teaspoon-sized dollop of sunscreen for your face, neck, and ears, and another one for each arm.



View photos